Dark Monday

Love Letters by A.R. Gurney

In this tender, tragic-comedy, a man and a woman involved in a warm and complicated 50 year friendship, exchange letters, but not marriage vows. Regretfully, they have chosen others as mates. What begins as frivolous note sharing between childhood friends, unfolds into a lifelong love affair via the art of letter writing.

Love Letters has a wistful tone: beneath the sparkle, there is underlying sadness and remorse of shared nostalgia, missed opportunities. Although the couple keeps missing each other, they share a deep closeness and are bound to one another. He doesn’t really realize how much she means to him until she dies; “She was at the heart of my life…”