Art Form - Prose, Poetry & Short Stories by American Author Daniel Regelbrugge

Since 2016, Neat has featured the prolific American Author & Poet Daniel Regelbrugge in our monthly Dark Monday @ Merlin series in an evening dedicated to his newest work. Daniel’s texts are scintillating and spellbinding and it is always a treat to hear them presented by the author himself in his inimitable style.

Daniel Regelbrugge is an American poet and author. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and went on to study English and French literature, as well as Russian and International Relations. He has written four novels, three collections of short stories, and a collection of poetry. All of these works are available on Amazon.