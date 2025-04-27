Klone & Kingcrow - Co.-Headline Tour

KLONE

A standstill is a term that does not exist for French art-rockers Klone. They keep evolving their progressive groove metal year after year. The albums ‘Here Comes The Sun’ and ‘Le Grand Voyage’ have demonstrated how capable the band was in deploying sublime aerial atmospheres and weaving hypnotic heavy sonic webs. Staying in their comfort zone would have been too easy. On the album ‘Meanwhile’, released on February 10th 2023, Klone had once again broken new sonic ground and built further on their expansive signature sound. An album with sprawling textures, huge guitars and beautiful melodies. Recorded in February 2022 with producer Chris Edrich (TesseracT, Leprous, The Ocean Collective). Their latest album ‘ The Unseen’, released November 8 2024, the band’s songwriting is blossoming even more making it a captivating album. Over the years, also on the live front, Klone has gone to new heights across the globe. Touring in the past with bands like Devin Townsend and recently alongside the likes of Leprous and Pain of Salvation, and blowing away festival crowds at Hellfest, Motocultor, Prog Power USA, Midsummer Prog, and Cruise to the Edge.