Naaman - European Tour

Naâman garners millions of streams, a golden certified record, and hundreds of concerts under his belt. In just a decade, he has risen to prominence as one of France's foremost reggae artists. Yet, Naâman's influence extends far beyond France, captivating audiences worldwide. His most recent album, TEMPLE ROAD, even been considered for Grammy 2022.

In the fall of 2024, Naâman will hit the stages of Europe's capital cities with his sound system formula, alongside Fatbabs. Expect an electrifying, dance-inducing performance tailored for reggae and hip hop enthusiasts !