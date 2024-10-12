Native Young - Europe Tour 2024

A constantly evolving tapestry of culture, music and togetherness.

Beginning in Cape Town as a home recording experiment for songwriter and producer Yannick - Native Young has transformed into a supergroup of rotating talent from all walks of life. A true sonic chameleon, their ever changing sound is a fusion of anthemic uplifting vocals, electronic folk and raw African rhythm.

Having garnered a SAMA (South African Music Award) for ‘Best Alternative Album’ with their debut LP ‘Kings’, hit single ‘Erase’ remixed by Black Motion coming in at No.1 on the 5fm dance charts along with playing stand out sets at international festivals - Fusion (Germany), Zermatt Unplugged (Switzerland) and Lake of Stars (Malawi) - the band has captivated the hearts of festival goers and music lovers across Africa and Europe.

As for the future, Native Young will be releasing a collection of new singles in 2024 in the lead up to their highly anticipated sophomore live album ‘Champion’ and will be touring Europe and South Africa to promote the new album.

Music is that ephemeral expression that seems to connect us all and It’s this sentiment that boldly shines in the raw and colourful tale of Native Young