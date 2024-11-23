Noir de Soul, a Stuttgart-based Jazz/ Hip-Hop/ Soul band, is renowned for their innovative use of samples and live instruments, creating a one-of-a-kind sound that bridges cultures and resonates deeply with audiences. They are officially formed in 2019 while filming the music video for “A Lil Bit of Soul,” the band has since made Stuttgart their home.

Known for their creative use of samples, Noir de Soul delivers a unique, soulful experience with every performance.

The band is committed to standing out, offering a fresh and original take on Jazz, Hip-Hop, and Soul music. With a cross-continental lineup, Noir de Soul bridges cultural gaps, bringing together diverse influences into a cohesive sound. Band members are actively involved in record production and regularly feature as guest artists on other albums and live shows.

Two Point Owe - Vocals

Viola - Vocals

Joe Wagner - Sax/Flute

Jerome Dupont - Keys

Fabrice Takin - Bass

Clarence Everett - Drums