Mit ihrem zweiten Album „Mutation“ im Gepäck, das auf Platz 15 der australischen Albumcharts landete, startet die Heavy-Alternative-Rock- Band RedHook jetzt auch hierzulande durch und kündigt ihre Debüt- Headliner-Tour durch Großbritannien und Europa an.

RedHooks erste UK/EU-Headline-Tour folgt auf mehrere frühere Besuche während der Sommersaison, bei denen sie die Bühnen bekannter Festivals wie dem Download (UK), Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park (GER) und Rock For People (CZ) enterten oder Bands wie Stand Atlantic, Three Days Grace und The Faim supporteten. Bei ihrem letzten Besuch im Oktober 2024 spielten sie zusammen mit Dream State (UK) vor ausverkauftem Haus, was RedHook einen guten Eindruck davon vermittelte, wie sehr ihre Musik in der nördlichen Hemisphäre auf Gegenliebe stößt.

RedHook-Sängerin Emmy Mack dazu: „I don’t think we’ll ever get used to the feeling of going to the other side of the world and seeing a room full of people singing our songs back to us. We’re excited AF to finally be putting our big boy pants on and coming back to give fans in the UK and EU their first full RedHook live show experience and celebrate the new album with our first ever headline shows! It’s about time!! We can’t wait to make some bad decisions with you all.”