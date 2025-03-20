THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES by Arthur Conan Doyle – Live Radio Play

A Live Radio Play adaptation of the classic story by Arthur Conan Doyle; his most popular thriller and the greatest detective story ever told!

With the use of Live Music and Sound Effects the audience is transported from Baker Street to Dartmoor, as we bring to life this murder mystery tale of horror.

The legend of the Hound Of The Baskervilles has haunted the Baskerville family for generations – none more so than Sir Charles Baskerville, who died in mysterious, supernatural circumstances. Sherlock Holmes & Doctor Watson are called to isolated Baskerville Hall. They find themselves surrounded by death and doom. What is the secret of the butler in the night? What hellish apparition stalks Dartmoor with murderous intent?

Live-Hörspiele wie im „goldenen Zeitalter des Radios“ – mit Schauspielern, Geräuschemachern und Musikern: eine der Spezialitäten von N.E.A.T., dem New English American Theatre in Stuttgart.

Im Rahmen der Kriminächte bringt die englischsprachige Theatergruppe einen Krimi-Klassiker auf die Bühne: Den „Sherlock Holmes“-Thriller „Der Hund von Baskerville“ (in englischer Sprache).