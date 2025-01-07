The Leaning In Underground feat. Paula Bilá

Jazzclub Kiste Hauptstätter Straße 35, 70173 Stuttgart

Anyone who's ever heard Paula Bilá remembers her. She has an incredibly powerful voice, delivers a great range of emotions and her presence is absolutely mesmerizing.

Born and raised in Andalusia, Paula has strong roots in the Flamenco tradition. With The LEANING IN Underground, a rather straight ahead quartet and a bit of an odd pairing at first sight, she takes a go at some of the greatest Latin American hits from the 20th century. The result is highly danceable, infectiously grooving Bolero/Latin Jazz, that won't leave your heart untouched, or your feet unmoved.

Jazzclub Kiste Hauptstätter Straße 35, 70173 Stuttgart
