The Sopragirls

Dynamic and unapologetically bold, The SoapGirls are a powerhouse duo igniting stages worldwide with their electrifying blend of gritty rock energy and rebellious spirit.

Born in France, the journey of sisters Millie and Mie continued in Cape Town, where as young girls they captivated audiences as street performers, singing and selling handmade soap for charitable causes. Their infectious energy and undeniable talent earned them the nickname 'The SoapGirls' from the public—a moniker that would come to symbolize their dynamic approach to music and life.

By the age of twelve and thirteen, The SoapGirls had already embarked on their recording career, signing to Universal Records, and releasing their debut album “Experience” in 2011, which soared to #1, and all four single releases from the album landed in the top ten of the South African charts. But success came with a price, as the sisters encountered the soulless machinations of the music industry, prompting them to forge their own path and reclaim their artistic integrity.

Mie, the guitarist and vocalist, channels influences ranging from Blondie to Nirvana, infusing each song with a melodic sensibility that captivates audiences. Meanwhile, Millie, the bass player and vocalist, brings an unparalleled onstage presence, drawing comparisons to the likes of Tina Turner and Brodie Dalle, with a vocal range that effortlessly transitions from angelic notes to metal growls.

With a DIY attitude and an unrelenting work ethic, The SoapGirls have garnered praise from critics worldwide. Devolution Magazine hails them as consummate professionals, while Classic Rock, The Mirror, and Vive Le Rock have all spotlighted their electrifying performances. Their music, characterized by unforgettable melodies, catchy choruses, and fearless energy, has earned them a resolute following known as 'The SoapSuds.'

The SoapGirls discography includes the albums "Calls For Rebellion," "Society's Rejects," “Elephant In The Room,” and "In My Skin," which showcase their evolution as artists unafraid to tackle social issues and push musical boundaries. Several singles including “Breathe,” “Heart In Bloom,” “Societys Rejects,” “Bad Bitch,” “One Way Street,” and “Original Sin,” have received national airplay in the USA, UK, EU, Japan, Canada, Australia and many more countries. Tower Records in Japan even named "In My Skin" one of the top albums of its release year.

At the core of The SoapGirls' music lies a fusion of grungy punk pop, infused with elements of alternative rock and glam. Their sound is gritty, yet melodic, with pounding bass lines and searing guitar riffs that create a sonic landscape as diverse as it is electrifying.

The SoapGirls continue to defy expectations, but it is on the stage where they truly shine. Their live performances are legendary, characterized by a ruthless energy and sibling chemistry that is impossible to ignore. Whether headlining festivals or commanding intimate venues, The SoapGirls deliver a show that is as provocative as it is unforgettable.

As they prepare to unleash their next album, "Rise Above," and embark on their "Wild At Heart 2024 World Tour," The SoapGirls invite audiences to join them on a journey of liberation and self-discovery. Through music that is loud, raw, and aggressively honest, The SoapGirls remind us that rock and roll is more than just a genre— it's a way of life, a beacon of defiance in a world desperate for change.