What’s the secret behind a long history of successful sibling bands? Vulnerability. Sisters Kate and Lauren Kurdyak take this to heart with Vox Rea, a project defined by its intimate portrayal of the complexities of the human experience. Raised in Vancouver BC, they spent their childhood learning music from their grandmother, a piano teacher, librarian and choir conductor who planted the seeds for a lifelong obsession with the arts.

In 2022, Vox Rea released their eponymous album. Steeped in layers of vocal harmony and synthesizers, the album’s lush sonic landscape marked an ode to existential dread and introduced the band as »noir pop philosophers pondering the big questions that keep you up at night.« (The Georgia Straight)

With influences that range from Florence + the Machine to Friedrich Nietzsche, Vox Rea focuses on art as an experience as opposed to a product. »The project’s comprehensive aesthetic is very Through the Looking-Glass; the kind of brooding, cinematic lushness that might start crackling out of an antique radio or relinquish a forest nymph from several lifetimes trapped inside a haunted jewelry box.« (EXCLAIM)

Since the release of their first single »Dose Me Up« in 2020, Vox Rea has garnered over 1m streams on Spotify and their music has been added to various editorial playlists including New Music Friday Canada, Indie All Stars, and Fresh Finds. Their songs have been played on BBC Radio6, Sirius XM’s The Verge, and CBC. Their single »Damn (Unstuck)« was featured on the cover of Folk & Friends and made Spotify’s Top Folk Songs of 2021. Their music has also found its way into the world of television, including syncs on shows like Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias and Orphan Black.

The sister duo tours extensively across North America, the UK and Europe bringing their captivating live show to an impressive roster of festivals including SXSW, Reeperbahn, Treefort Music Fest, Tallinn Music Week, Laketown Shakedown, Rifflandia and Capitol Hill Block Party.

With a brand new album slated for release in the summer alongside showcases at The Great Escape and FOCUS Wales, 2024 looks to be their biggest year yet.