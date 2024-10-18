Writers in Stuttgart "Fierce Flights and Gentle Landings"

The Writers in Stuttgart, a passionate and dedicated group of writers that meets monthly at the Deutsch-Amerikansiches Zentrum, invite you to a special evening of literature and music at their upcoming reading entitled “Fierce Flights and Gentle Landings,” on October 18, 2024, at 20:00 at the Dreigroschentheater. Accompanied by the talented musician Florian Eisentraut, they will guide you through an unforgettable journey of poetry and prose that promises to take you on a wild ride of emotions. After a turbulent trip, they assure a smooth landing with inspiration that will keep you soaring long after the event is over.