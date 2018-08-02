A Consort of Sweet Sounds

Margaret Hunter, Sopran

Hille Perl, Viola da Gamba

Lee Santana, Lauteninstrumente

Marcus Boshkow, Sprecher

Programm

Jugend und Schönheit

Thomas Morley (1557-1602)

“O mistress mine” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)

Thomas Campion (1567-1620)

“Young and simple though I am”

John Wilson (1595-1674)

“Lawn as white as driven snow” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)

T. Campion

“Come, you pretty false-eyed wanton”

Der Schlaf

Robert Johnson (1583-1633)

“Care charming sleep”

Wiegenlied: Greensleeves Volkslied, 16. Jahrhundert

John Dowland (1563-1626)

“Come, heavy sleep”

Feen und Zaberinnen

J. Wilson

“Where the bee sucks” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)

Anthony Holborne (c. 1545-1602)

Fairy Round

T. Campion

“Hark, all you ladies”

R. Johnson

“Oh let us howl”

Verborgene Liebe

T. Campion

“Shall I come sweet love to thee?”

T. Campion

“Fire, fire”

J. Dowland

“Come away, come sweet love”

Tod und Trauer

Anonym

“Willow Song” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)

J. Wilson

“Take, o take those lips away” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)

Tobias Hume (c. 1579-1645)

Life and Death

T. Campion

“All looks be pale”

Abschied

J. Dowland

“Now, o now I needs must part”

Nicholas Lanier (1588-1666)

“No more shall meads be deck’t with flow’rs”