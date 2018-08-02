A Consort of Sweet Sounds

Margaret Hunter, Sopran
Hille Perl, Viola da Gamba
Lee Santana, Lauteninstrumente
Marcus Boshkow, Sprecher
Programm
Jugend und Schönheit
Thomas Morley (1557-1602)
“O mistress mine” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)
Thomas Campion (1567-1620)
“Young and simple though I am”
John Wilson (1595-1674)
“Lawn as white as driven snow” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)
T. Campion
“Come, you pretty false-eyed wanton”
Der Schlaf
Robert Johnson (1583-1633)
“Care charming sleep”
Wiegenlied: Greensleeves Volkslied, 16. Jahrhundert
John Dowland (1563-1626)
“Come, heavy sleep”
Feen und Zaberinnen
J. Wilson
“Where the bee sucks” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)
Anthony Holborne (c. 1545-1602)
Fairy Round
T. Campion
“Hark, all you ladies”
R. Johnson
“Oh let us howl”
Verborgene Liebe
T. Campion
“Shall I come sweet love to thee?”
T. Campion
“Fire, fire”
J. Dowland
“Come away, come sweet love”
Tod und Trauer
Anonym
“Willow Song” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)
J. Wilson
“Take, o take those lips away” (Text von W. SHAKESPEARE)
Tobias Hume (c. 1579-1645)
Life and Death
T. Campion
“All looks be pale”
Abschied
J. Dowland
“Now, o now I needs must part”
Nicholas Lanier (1588-1666)
“No more shall meads be deck’t with flow’rs”