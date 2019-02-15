A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant, and A Prayer

Writings To Stop Violence Against Women and Girls, is a collection of monologues by world-renowned authors and playwrights, edited by Eve Ensler and Mollie Doyle and commissioned by V-Day for the first V-Day: UNTIL THE VIOLENCE STOPS festival, which took place June 2006.

The play features pieces that break open, expose, and examine the insidiousness of violence in our culture. The show combines the spirit of community with the theme of resistance by encouraging people from every walk of life to perform, regardless of sexual orientation, race, age, or physical ability. A great many themes are featured; these writings are inspired, funny, angry, heartfelt, tragic, and beautiful. But above all, together they create a true and profound portrait of how violence against women affects every one of us.

in englischer Sprache