February is Black History Month and observed annually in Canada and the United States.

The title of the play was taken from the poem "Harlem" by Langston Hughes: "What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun?"

A RAISIN IN THE SUN tells the story of a black family struggling against segregation and living in poverty in a dilapidated one-bedroom apartment on Chicago's south side. Using the inheritance from the life insurance policy of her deceased husband, Mama wants to buy a house and fulfill a dream that she shared with her husband. This attempt to "better" themselves results in a series of conflicts within the family. Daughter Beneatha hopes to use the money for her medical school tuition, son Walter wants to invest in a liquor store and quite his job as a limousine driver. As the play progresses, the Youngers clash over their competing dreams. Walter’s wife, Ruth, discovers that she is pregnant but fears that if she has the child, she will put more financial pressure on her family members. When Walter says nothing to Ruth’s admission that she is considering abortion.

The Youngers eventually move out of the apartment. Their future seems uncertain and slightly dangerous, but they are optimistic and determined to live a better life. They believe that they can succeed if they stick together as a family and resolve to defer their dreams no longer.

Lorraine Hansberry was an African-American playwright and author. She was the first black female author to have a play performed on Broadway. At the young age of 29, she won the New York’s Drama Critic’s Circle Award – making her the first African Amercian dramatist, the fith woman, and the youngest playwright to do so. The New York Drama Critics' Circle named A RAISIN IN THE SUN the best play of 1959.

Premiere 21.02. 2019