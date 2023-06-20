A Woman’s Life is a Human Life: From Reproductive Rights to Reproductive Justice

Talk with Dr. Felicia Kornbluh, University of Vermont. In the years immediately before and after Roe v. Wade legalized abortion under federal law, it was everyday people who defined, championed, and ultimately transformed the politics of reproductive rights. In A Woman’s Life is a Human Life, historian Felicia Kornbluh chronicles two New York grassroots movements that affected policy change on the local and national stage: the fight to decriminalize abortion and the fight against sterilization abuse disproportionately affecting Black, Latinx and poor women. Deeply relevant fifty years later, her book casts a light on the struggles and legacies of activists who mobilized to change the law. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022,, Dr. Kornbluh presents on intersectional reproductive justice in the modern United States.

Dr. Felicia Kornbluh is a professor of History with a secondary appointment in Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies and has been teaching at the University of Vermont since 2009. A scholar, writer, feminist activist, and current Vice President of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America-Vermont Action, she has written numerous articles in academic and non academic journals on the subjects of poverty, social welfare, activism, disability, LGBT history, and women’s rights.

In English

Location: d.a.i. hall

Admission: free

In cooperation with Seminar für Zeitgeschichte, UniversitätTübingen