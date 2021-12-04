aaae

Access only for 2G+

White Noise Stuttgart Eberhardstraße 37, 70173 Stuttgart

'aesthetic as an ethos' is a multidimensional, community-based research project that is seeking for contemporary and anti-ordinary concepts of beauty in music and art.

join the occult and stay connected for future perspectives in electronic music & club culture.

wordwidewetvibes winter series

closing the year with a juicy line up featuring our punk-loaded swiss connection with ISH and NEU VERBOTEN plus a fine selection of local diamonds.

due to the recent restrictions, we will operate with a reduced more intimate capacity, so better buy a reduced online ticket or be at the door early.

