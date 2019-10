"Projects like this usually come and go in jazz, so Hipp’s real achievement here is in keeping his talented band together for more than one outing, and writing some gorgeous music that artfully exploits the proclivities of its members.“ The Irish Times

Ingo Hipp - Sax

Sam Comerford - Sax

Laurent Meteau - Guitar

David Helm - Bass

Matthew Jacobson - Drums

http://aerie-band.com/en