After SiX. [Afterhour]

bis

Proton The Club Königstr. 49, 70173 Stuttgart

Die feinste Afterhour in Stuttgart-City, mit feinstem Tech-House / Minimal-Deeptech / Techno / House Music.

》LINE UP

ALESSANDRO DIRUGGIERO [Nozzo, La Pera, Under no Illusion]

PHILIP BOGDAN [Dancing Society, AfterSix]

⚡️ GOOD VIBEZ ONLY & F*CK THE FAKES! ⚡️

》DOOR SALE ONLY

》06-12 Uhr

》Age: 18+

Info

Proton The Club Königstr. 49, 70173 Stuttgart
bis
