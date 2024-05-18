About Pop Clubnacht

DJ Borella, DJ Temple Tears, Dj Nojon

Das Kollektiv am Waldrand lädt zusammen mit der Rakete und Turntables for Future zum Tanz. Es werden die Iranerin DJ Borella und der Pariser DJ Temple Tears auflegen, das Line Up des Abends wird von Nojon vom AWARA Kollektiv vervollständigt.Der Abend wird sich musikalisch zwischen Down- und Midtempo bewegen, fröhliche Ausflüge Richtung House und Tech-House machen und ziemlich sicher ein unvergesslicher Abend werden.

Nojon (AWARA Kollektiv)Nojon liebt Musik – vor allem treibenden und düsteren Downtempo. Vermischt mit klassischen Techhouse Beats, entwickeln sich seine Sets jedoch manchmal auch in eine schnellere Richtung – in jedem Fall aber mit viel Bass, abwechslungsreichen Rhythmen, verspielten Klängen und Drops, die jede*n zum Tanzen bringen.

Temple TearsA bouncing but dark groove is what can be described as a signature of Temple Tears. Dark and uplifting, atmospheric and full of energy, as if his music comes from another place. There shurely is a little drip of melancholy here and there – one may say a little tear – but it‘s not necessary to be patient for that long. Be sure, the next powerful bassline is just on it‘s way.In 2020 the parisian Artist released his debut EP on LOKD – a label well known as home of Avem & Arutani. Spotted by downtempo queen Mira he followed up with his Mangrove EP on Kiosk ID. A release that turned out to become a door opener for Kiosk‘s bigger brother, the infamous Katermukke, where he placed two tracks as Mycelium EP. Some more names to be told are Down. Records, Crépite and Akumandra, where he appeared on compliations or as a remix artist.A last story to be told is, that Temple Tears can already be seen as an electronic music veteran. Before his downtempo project was born in the desert of Nevada – Burning Man – he already was an internationally touring Artist for more than 10 years.

BorellaAmong those that witness her perform, many recount having a feeling of kinship towards a new sound. A familiarity towards the unfamiliar. Such is the transformative nature of Borella; a conduit of self-discovery. A territory where the audience can unearth deep connections to music. Born and raised in Iran and now based out of Berlin, Germany – Borella started her musical training in her early days and later went on to pursue classical ballet training, something that she believes has influenced her life strongly.Around the time she was graduating from art school she felt a certain connection to the world of dance music. It wasn’t much later that she began performing, starting from a tiny unknown bar to frequent appearances at one of North America’s best night clubs; CODA. Borella’s dedication and love for her craft has brought her notable accolades, including support from Nick Warren’s The Soundgarden, Armen Miran’s Reborn Project and Mira from Kater Blau (Berlin).