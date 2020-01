× Erweitern Foto: Pixabay Mikrophon

A fast, ruthless, uncompromising sound which lends its influences from far and wide.

Johnny is also a humorous storyteller and recalls stories of touring from twenty countries and counting where he’s plied his trade. Embracing traditional music from Europe and sometimes frantic Bluegrass style picking, Johnny performs mostly self penned inspiring songs of protest, migration and debauchery.