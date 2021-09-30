Amafest 21

„Live your dream“ – is the motto of the 3rd International Amateur Theatre Festival in Stuttgart (AMAFEST). The goal of the festival is finding common ground for the cultural meeting of non professional theatre ensembles from every corner of the globe to make new experiences, to build networks, to learn from one another.

„Lebe deinen Traum“ ist das Motto des dritten Internationalen Amateurtheater Festivals in Stuttgart (AMAFEST). Das Ziel des Festivals ist eine Plattform für die Begegnungen der nicht professionellen Theaterensembles aus der ganzen Welt zu schaffen um neue Erfahrungen zu sammeln, Netzwerke aufzubauen, Austausch von Theatererfahrungen zwischen den verschiedenen Kulturen zu fördern. Alle Mitwirkenden treten in ihrer Landessprache auf. Die Zuschauer/innen erhalten vor jeder Aufführung eine kurze Einführung in den Inhalt des Stückes.

The festival is organised by THAG THEATER and Theater am Olgaeck, Stuttgart.

The 1st AMAFEST was held from 23th to 26th of May 2019 under the motto „Theatre without borders“.

The 2nd AMAFEST was supposed to be held in May 2020 but was initially cancelled due to the Corona-pandemic. It was then reborn as AMAFEST 20 Online.