In this film-noir classic, hard-boiled San Francisco private eye Sam Spade is a man with questionable morals but unquestionably good at what he does.

One day, Spade is approached by Miss Wonderly, a beautiful but secretive woman in need of protection. What follows is a series of murders, corruption and uncertainty all tied up in a classic web of mystery and deceit. Sam soon realizes he must find the one thing everyone seems to want: the bejeweled Maltese falcon.

The Maltese Falcon is an American classic that launched Humphrey Bogart’s Hollywood career. Considered one of the greatest films of all time, it was one of the first to be selected for the National Film Registry for being culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.

Presented to you by the New English American Theater in LIVE radio show format – complete with music, sound effects and amusing advertisements from yesteryear.