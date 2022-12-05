Margaritas in the desert, sex under the open sky and long night drives by the sea.

Cari Cari is Lana del Rey meets Queens Of The Stone Age: Worry-free days, red sunsets and the indian summer blues.

After the duo's single "Summer Sun" became one of the alternative radio favourites Cari Cari have won the hearts of audiences, journalists & promoters with their Tarantino-Soundtrack aesthetics and perfectly orchestrated live-performances. Rolling Stone Magazine titled their performance at Primavera Sound Barcelona "nothing but surreal", almost every show on their album tour was sold out. With their debut album "ANAANA" (11/2018) Cari Cari continued what they started with their "Amerippindunkler"-EP in 2014: Busting boundaries between genres and successfully blending the sultry feel of film

grain and reel-to-reel rock'n'roll with modern production techniques. Their approach struck a nerve immediately with the duo's list of big-name media clippings and major festival appearances growing excessively. Renowned festivals such as "Melt!" (DE), "Primavera Sound Barcelona" (ES) and "Sziget Festival" (HU) as well as headline tours in Australia and the UK now just make up a fracture of Cari Cari's busy touring schedule.

Cari Cari is Louise Yamamoto (Vocals, Drums & Didgeridoo) and Alexander Koeck (Vocals, Guitars). The duo lived in London, Hamburg and Madrid before releasing their debut album "ANAANA" in 2018. They were called "the lovechild of The Kills and The XX" (IndieShuffle, US) "with the raw grit of a Cat Power record" (BestBefore, AUS) and "a pinch of Ennio Morricone" (FM4, AUT). Their music was used in multiple Hollywood productions such as "Shameless" or "The Magicians".