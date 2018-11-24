Ancst + Dawn Ray'd

Since their formation in 2011 as a 2 piece studio side project ANCST have been co-spearheading the new wave of hardcore punk infused black metal in the European extreme metal / DIY underground. While sporting both, a hardcore and a metal socialization the self proclaimed collective has perfectly combined fierce melodic black metal and brutal but yet metallic hardcore crust with angry and critical social political lyrics.

With 2 albums and a huge amount of highly acclaimed EP’s and splits under their belt on labels such as Vendetta Records or Halo Of Flies, ANCST have been praised by both the international music press as well as HC kids and metal heads a like.

After transforming into a full grown live band in 2014 ANCST has appeared on festivals such as Fluff Fest, Bloodshed Fest or the New Noise Fest and has been touring the European mainland as well as the UK relentlessly.

As of August 2017 ANCST has teamed up with legendary german Label Lifeforce Records for their upcoming Album that is sheduled for Early 2018.

listen: https://angstnoise.bandcamp.com/album/moloch

web: http://www.ancstcollective.com/

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angstnoise

DAWN RAY’D

Having delivered their first show at Epplehaus in 2016 blasting their first album with an intense performance, they’re returning two and a half years later for more insurrection. Meanwhile they’ve released their 2017 LP „The Unlawful Assembly“ which was widely acclaimed as one of the best releases in Black Metal that year. The riffing has really grown and creates a massive atmospheric battle tune to be smashed upon the heads of all oppressors. Yet, they still include these melodic acoustic passages, at the same time soothing but raw and expressing a deeply rooted spirit of passion, dissent and rebellion.