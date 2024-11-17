There is а music that we can listen over and over, there are words that we remember and love for many years. It is about the songs of Andrey Makarevуch, which were consonant with our youth and stay with us forever.

Don't miss the chance to become the audience of the concert of the legendary musician, founder of the group «Time Machine», creator of the projects «Creole Tango Orchestra», «Jazz Transformations», «Yiddish Jazz» and Your5 - Andrey Makarevich.

Es gibt Musik, die wir immer wieder hören möchten, es gibt Worte, an die wir uns erinnern und die wir viele Jahre lang lieben. Es geht um die Lieder von Andrey Makarevуch, die im Einklang mit unserer Jugend standen und für immer bei uns bleiben.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, das Publikum des Konzerts des legendären Musikers und Gründers der Gruppe „Time Machine“, Schöpfer der Projekte „Creole Tango Orchestra“, „Jazz Transformations“, „Yiddish Jazz“ und Your5 zu werden - Andrey Makarevich.