Ann Arbor 61st Film Festival @ d.a.i. Tübingen

Avant-Garde Film screening. Bold, experimental, visionary – this March, our sister city Ann Arbor celebrated the 61st birthday of its film festival! The Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America, founded in 1963. Ranging from animation to performance-based works, the six-day Ann Arbor Film Festival showcases the talents of up and coming independent film makers and artists making their premiere with over 180 films from more than 20 different countries of all lengths and genres, including experimental, animation, documentary, fiction, and performance-based works.

The d.a.i. will screen a selection of the films that were on display on the 61st Ann Arbor Film Festival in order to show our Tübingen audience a different, interesting and mind-bending side of its sister city Ann Arbor.

In English

Location: d.a.i. hall

Admission: free

In cooperation with Universitätsstadt Tübingen, Fachabteilung Kunst, Kultur und internationale Beziehungen and Friends of the City Partnership Ann Arbor – Tübingen e.V.