Antimatter 20th Anniversary Acoustic Show

2020 will see a series of shows celebrating 20 years of Antimatter music... November launches the first acoustic tour for 4 years due to huge demand. Antimatter has always been a multi-faceted project with many different palettes ranging from progressive darkwave rock to subtle, emotional acoustic pieces, and the intimate and unique acoustic setting is perfectly framed to bring to the forefront the ever-soulful songs and voice of Mick Moss. Expect a selection of songs covering the entire discography from 'Saviour' right through to 'Black Market Enlightenment'.