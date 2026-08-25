ANVIL - POUNDING THE PAST

The Pounding the Past tour in Europe has been a long time coming—we’re finally doing it because the opportunity has arrived. The timing couldn’t be better to perform songs from our first three records. We’re in that rare stretch between albums, which gives us the freedom to celebrate the past.

This September, we will record our 21st studio album in Germany, followed by the Pounding the Past tour from October through December 2026. Together with our friends KILLER from Belgium. Simply METAL at its best