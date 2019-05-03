Apollo Brown & Rapper Big Pooh (live)

Detroit producer APOLLO BROWN has made a name for himself as one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary new producers while maintaining a golden era sound. His production credits are a who’s who of Hip-hop greats from Danny Brown to Ghostface Killah, Ras Kass to Westside Gunn. Even Chance the Rapper used a pair of Apollo beats on his debut mixtapes.Known for bringing the best out of musicians, Apollo has a knack for making timeless classics.

While Pooh sketches in vivid detail, Apollo Brown supplies the canvas.The Detroit-via-Grand Rapids alchemist chops classic soul samples and scratches hooks into bangers—head nodding and hard, but still beautiful. The holy trinity of DJ Premier, Pete Rock and J. Dilla supply divine inspiration. As Pooh spits on “Candlelight:” “this is what they call boom-bap/when they try to find what’s in that backpack.”

What’s in that backpack is as intangible as the light in thebriefcase in Pulp Fiction. It’s a main vein of discontent and motherlode of inspiration. Over a gorgeous antique loop on “Augmentation,”Pooh sketches the duality of the greed-choked world we inhabit, and the sacred feelings he’s bringing back. On “Stop,” he harrowingly chronicles a racist police stop and in the process eulogizes Oscar Grant, Mike Brown, and those exterminated by brutal law enforcement goons. “Promise Land” paints a haunting picture of those “hanging by gold ropes.