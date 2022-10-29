Angelo Tsarouchas - Mythology

Angelo Tsarouchas is coming to Stuttgart with his new show ‘Mythology’.

He’s talking about his issues of living in today’s society, family, marriage, and his father’s dream of living on a planet where the only language was Greek!

Angelo’s high energy and relatable comedy has made him popular with the most prestigious comedy festivals and the best comedy clubs in the world. His Amazon Prime Video special “Bigger is Better” has over 14 million viewers and his latest YouTube and Facebook videos have over 10 million views by fans everywhere.