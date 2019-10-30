It’s been an extraordinary 25 years for Archive, spanning 12 studio albums that encapsulate restlessly inventive shifts in sound, vision and personnel that has ensured the music has remained fresh, dynamic and absorbing.

To celebrate their anniversary Archive release “25”, a deluxe box set highlighting 43 tracks over six vinyl discs (or four CDs), with eight new compositions, including lead-off single ‘Remains Of Nothing’, a collaboration with Southampton’s Band Of Skulls. The vinyl box set also includes a 10” EP and exclusive 7” single (a collaboration with Steve Mason ex Beta Band), plus a 160 page book of contemporary interviews with current and former band members and photos from Archive’s private collections. (...)

For 25 years, Archive have been on an incredible journey: musical, spiritual and emotional. Says Griffiths, “It’s hard to fathom how we’ve stayed together all this time, but it’s remarkable, it’s longer than many marriages! I think it’s because Darius and I constantly challenge each other, there’s a mutual respect and understanding of where we want to go, and emotionally what we want to experience.”

Says Keeler “I’m really proud of the work we’ve done as a collective over the years, and I’m excited to be celebrating that work in 2019. It really is all about the music!”