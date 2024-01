NUT | LAC 4 UA

Maximilian Marcoll, Komposition und Live-Elektronik

John Eckardt, Kontrabass

Miguel Ángel García Martín, Schlagzeug

In a special space-sound setting, Max Marcoll slowly transforms morphing sound masses of equally slowly changing pulses, and he gradually unsettles our perception of time through accelerations and decelerations, shifts and broadenings.