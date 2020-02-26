"Me and Malo are heading back out on the road for our first shows of 2020! We are releasing a brand new EP, THE MAN, which will come out on February 21st. We’ll have brand new CD’s, Tapes, stickers, and a bunch of new songs available on this tour. So come by and don’t miss out, and let’s share these beautiful evenings of music and openness together.

Much love, and I can’t wait to see you, meet you, sing for you, and share these ever-fleeting moments of joy with you."

Arik

---

Playing heartfelt and sentimental indie-folk, enriched by his gentle yet powerful vocals and thoughtful lyrics, Arik Dov carries on the folk tradition of the greats that walked before him. With a prolific catalogue of over 300 songs, Arik has been releasing his music since 2015, with 3 full-length albums and 2 EPs, including his sold-out show and first live album, Live at Horns Erben, Leipzig (3/16/19).

As Arik began to gain the attention of his audience all over Europe, he began to expand and rethink the traditional folk music he was raised on, with the help of German experimental bassist, artist and producer, Martin “Malo” Riebel, harnessing a more dynamic and orchestral approach to his music. A voice reminiscent of Yusuf / Cat Stevens, and lyrics similar to that of the The Avett Brothers, Arik’s music is merely an autobiographical depiction of his moments in time, songs of love, loss, hope, and everything in between.