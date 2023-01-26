Around the World: South Africa

Would you like to learn more about South Africa from an South African living in Germany?

Then join us for this one-night event! Cindy Bramhall is excited to share her knowledge and experiences with you about everything from life in South African to surprising cultural differences between Germany and her country. Cindy was born in Zimbabwe, but raised and educated in South Africa. She has called many different countries her home in the last 20 years living in Botswana, Bahrain, Mauritius, and now Germany.

Classic South African snacks will be served. A minimum A2 English level is recommended.