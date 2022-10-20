Around the World: United States

Would you like to learn more about the United States from an American living in Germany? Then join us for this one-night event!

Theresa Thieme is excited to share her knowledge and experiences with you about everything from American culture and traditions to surprising cultural differences between Germany and the U.S. Although Theresa was born and raised in north New Jersey (30 minutes out of New York City), she has visited 26 of the 50 US states and therefore can speak about the great variety that makes up American culture!

Classic American snacks will be served. A minimum A2 English level is recommended.