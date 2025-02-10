Artist Talk: Brian Adams („I AM INUIT“)

Behind the scenes of our exhibition and Q+A with the American photographer Brian Adams. Behind the Scenes of our exhibition and Q & A with the American photographer Brian Adams. Being an Inuit and part of the Iñupiaq himself, Brian Adams grew up in a small and “very white” town in Alaska. Feeling disconnected from his own culture throughout his life, Adams was trying to find his own way to approach his family’s history: For his project “I am Inuit”, he visited 20 communities in Northwest Alaska, photographing more than 270 indigenous people in order to document their lives. The complexity of this project evolved, as he realized that most of the villages he needed to visit were cut off the road system. In this talk, Adams answers the audience’s questions about his live as a member of the Iñupiaq culture, his professional career as a photographer, and his project “I AM INUIT”.

Brian Adams is a professional photographer based in Anchorage, Alaska. His work has been featured in both national and international publications. In 2018, he received a fellowship grant from “The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation” and the “Rasmuson Foundation” to continue his work on documenting Inuit life in Alaska and the circumpolar.

Get to know the pictures before the talk: Join our guided tour before the talk at 18:00 hrs.

In English