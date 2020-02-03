Artist Talk: Cara Romero

In her impressive photographs, she playfully challenges Native American stereotypes and deals with questions of origin, heritage, and identity. She encourages the viewer to step out of their comfort zone and question their understanding of Nativeness. She will give a deeper insight into her creative process as well as the spirit and goal behind her work and will answer the audience‘s questions. Cara Romero was born in California and grew up on the Chemehue-vi Valley Indian Reservation. Her work has been featured in the Autry Museum, the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian, and many more.