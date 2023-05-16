Artist Talk: Kate T. Parker

Bring all of your questions and meet photographer, director and NewYork Times bestselling author Kate T. Parker. What inspired her to become a professional photographer and what is her recipe for success? Where does she get her ideas from and what was her driving motivation to create her bestselling project? Get the chance to meet this outstanding artist in our virtual artist talk here at the d.a.i.

Kate T. Parker shoots both personal projects and commercial work. Her book Strong Is the New Pretty led to collaborations with brands such as Disney, Kellogg’s, or NBC and inspired Kate to pursue philanthropy and invest in children’s health and education. Her work has been featured in Huffington Post, Vogue, NY Magazine, Good MorningAmerica, CNN, just to name a few. Strong Is the New Pretty was included in The Best Books of 2017 (Amazon), Books of the Year and Pick of the Day, (A Mighty Girl) and Feminist Kids Books for Dismantling the Patriarchy (NY Mag).

In English

Location: d.a.i. Livestream via www.dai-tuebingen.de/parker

Admission: free