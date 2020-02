AWAKE is proud to bring the trance legend Paul Oakenfold back to Germany. For the past 30-plus years, he has remained the icon of the global electronic music community. With over 5 million albums sold worldwide and three GRAMMY nominations, Oakenfold is one of the industry’s most successful artists ever.

▲ Line Up

Paul Oakenfold

Alex M.O.R.P.H.

Support: Benjamin Reichert

Einlass ab 18 Jahren / Age for admission 18 years

www.pauloakenfold.com