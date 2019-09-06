B A L K A N • Nites

Ex Yu & Greek Sounds

Top10 Tübingen Reutlingerstr. 45 - 61, 72072 Tübingen

Ladies & Gentleman, get ready for BALKAN NITES with EX YU & GREEK SOUNDS! Hier werden Stil, Lebenslust, heiße Balkanbeats und pures Feeling vereint.

► KLANG|RAUM - DJ PD Stuttgart (Flash Pforzheim) - Balkanska noć ★ Balkanski način života ★ Balkan party - Das Beste aus Ex Yu und mixed Beats!

► KLUB|RAUM - DJ BOOTS U KISS (Stuttgart / Cadre) - Βαλκανική βραδιά ★ ελληνική μουσική ★ Βαλκανικό πάρτι - Fresh Greek sounds und mixed Beats!

BIG SPECIAL GUEST Athina Theodoridou (Drama-Greece)

► Fiesta - By TBA. - Party Music

☆ Balkan ANIMATION

☆ Balkan TOP DJs

☆ Balkan PARTY HITS

☆ Balkan WELCOME EMPFANG

☆ Balkan DRINKS IM ANGEBOT

Info

Partys & Clubs
