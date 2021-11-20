Balboa Workshop with Valérie & Stefan from Zurich and DJ- Party

Valérie and Stefan found their access to the world of swing dances through Lindy Hop.

Together they have been teaching weekly classes since 2011 and are actively building a strong local scene by offering regular and special classes, organizing social dance events and workshops at their own dance school in Zurich.Both have been addicted to Balboa the first moment they came in contact with this dance. Fascinated by the elegant movements to fast music paired with playful rhythm and foot variations, Balboa cannot be missed from their lives - since it’s not only a dance but more a way of life.

In 2014 they got hooked to Collegiate Shag and this energetic dance became the perfect add-on to their existing Balboa & Lindy Hop repertoire.

For them being able to adjust and interpret the music with different dance styles is an important skill of a swing dancer.

Social dancing has always been a very important aspect for Valérie & Stefan. In their teaching, they concentrate on a balanced mix of technique and having fun paired with focus on leading-following.