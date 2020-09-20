Werke von Brett Dean & Wolfgang A. Mozart

Brett Dean (* 1961)

Epitaphs (2010)

I. Only I will know (... in memory of Dorothy Porter)

II. Walk a little way with me (... in memory of Lyndal Holt)

III. Der Philosoph (... in memory of Jan Diesselhorst)

IV. György meets the "Girl Photographer" (... in memmory of Betty Freeman, hommage à György Ligeti)

V. Between the spaces in the sky (... in memory of Richard Hickox)

Wolfgang A. Mozart

Quintett D-Dur für zwei Violinen, zwei Violen und Violoncello, KV 593

1. Larghetto – Allegro

2. Adagio

3. Menuetto. Allegretto – Trio

4. Allegro

Bartholdy Quintett

Anke Dill und Ulf Schneider, Violinen

Barbara Westphal und Volker Jacobsen, Viola

Gustav Rivinius, Violoncello