Werke von Brett Dean & Wolfgang A. Mozart
Brett Dean (* 1961)
Epitaphs (2010)
I. Only I will know (... in memory of Dorothy Porter)
II. Walk a little way with me (... in memory of Lyndal Holt)
III. Der Philosoph (... in memory of Jan Diesselhorst)
IV. György meets the "Girl Photographer" (... in memmory of Betty Freeman, hommage à György Ligeti)
V. Between the spaces in the sky (... in memory of Richard Hickox)
Wolfgang A. Mozart
Streichquintett D-Dur, KV 593
Quintett D-Dur für zwei Violinen, zwei Violen und Violoncello, KV 593
1. Larghetto – Allegro
2. Adagio
3. Menuetto. Allegretto – Trio
4. Allegro
Bartholdy Quintett
Anke Dill und Ulf Schneider, Violinen
Barbara Westphal und Volker Jacobsen, Viola
Gustav Rivinius, Violoncello