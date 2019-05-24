Basedrop²

mit Yama Pancho & Benjamin

Basement Stadtmauerstr. 5, 72764 Reutlingen

1st floor: mixedmusic by 山 Pancho

2nd floor (starting later): Techno by Benjamin

Entry 5 €

Specials:

-Free entry until 24.00 if you follow @thisisbasedrop on Instagram -recieve 2 shots for sharing it in your story*

*(only once per person)

Basement Stadtmauerstr. 5, 72764 Reutlingen
