1st floor: mixedmusic by 山 Pancho
2nd floor (starting later): Techno by Benjamin
Entry 5 €
Specials:
-Free entry until 24.00 if you follow @thisisbasedrop on Instagram -recieve 2 shots for sharing it in your story*
*(only once per person)
mit Yama Pancho & Benjamin
Basement Stadtmauerstr. 5, 72764 Reutlingen
1st floor: mixedmusic by 山 Pancho
2nd floor (starting later): Techno by Benjamin
Entry 5 €
Specials:
-Free entry until 24.00 if you follow @thisisbasedrop on Instagram -recieve 2 shots for sharing it in your story*
*(only once per person)
Heilbronn Stuttgart Hohenlohe Party Ausbildung Film & Fernsehen Ludwigsburg Beruf Region Heilbronn Freizeit 1 Konzert
© 2016 MORITZ Das Online-Stadtmagazin ist eine Marke der MORITZ Verlags GmbH