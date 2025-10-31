Battle Beast - European Tour 2025

Majestica - Dominum - Battle Beast

Finland’s BATTLE BEAST have announced a massive 35-show European tour as the first leg of their upcoming world tour. Kicking off with a bang on October 17th with their biggest German headline show to date at Hamburg’s Inselpark Arena, the tour will keep the band on the road until mid-December.

To complete the bill with melodic metal superiority, the band is thrilled to welcome Germany’s metal sensation DOMINUM as their special guest and Sweden’s rising power metal force MAJESTICA as their opening act.

The Helsinki-based sextet is currently delved deep in studio work, recording their seventh album, set for release before the tour kicks off.

”We are dying to take the new songs out on the road and let everybody see and hear what we’ve been working on. Everything about this tour will be bigger, better, and more than we’ve ever done before. We can’t wait to see all our friends again—and hopefully make a whole bunch of new ones while we’re at it!” comments bassist Eero Sipilä.

With six albums, over 300 million streams, andfour consecutive #1 records, the band has spent nearly two decades conquering the metal scene. Now, stronger than ever, BATTLE BEAST is ready to unleash their most grandiose show yet upon the metal-loving masses. The best is yet to come!