Battle of the Month 2022

We are back with Stuttgarts oldest Breaking competition and Hip-Hop Jam since 1994

MASTER / STUDENT BATTLE 2VS2

Come and represent together with the next generation.

SEVEN 2 SMOKE BATTLE

Qualify yourself in the raw cypher preselection & prove that you are the one

ROCK DANCE SHOWCASE

Watch original Rocking live and try it for yourself on the open Apache Line

HOSTS

Sung-Goku & Mercedes-Jenz

Both are experienced on the mic and dancefloor to keep you entertained

DJ

DJ Chkoz - Virgule Crew

Playing the beats that will make you move

JUDGES

Tony Roca - Rockin' Attack Crew

Original 90's B-boy from the legendary RAC with the cleanest footwork that you have seen in a while

Joe - True Rokin Soul / Balboa Squad

Fresh & energetic style and the winner of the last BOTM

Skychief - The Ruggeds

One of the strongest b-boys out there, always showing originality + musicality