Battle of the Month 2022

We are back with Stuttgarts oldest Breaking competition and Hip-Hop Jam since 1994
MASTER / STUDENT BATTLE 2VS2
Come and represent together with the next generation.
SEVEN 2 SMOKE BATTLE
Qualify yourself in the raw cypher preselection & prove that you are the one
ROCK DANCE SHOWCASE
Watch original Rocking live and try it for yourself on the open Apache Line
HOSTS
Sung-Goku & Mercedes-Jenz
Both are experienced on the mic and dancefloor to keep you entertained
DJ
DJ Chkoz - Virgule Crew
Playing the beats that will make you move
JUDGES
Tony Roca - Rockin' Attack Crew
Original 90's B-boy from the legendary RAC with the cleanest footwork that you have seen in a while
Joe - True Rokin Soul / Balboa Squad
Fresh & energetic style and the winner of the last BOTM
Skychief - The Ruggeds
One of the strongest b-boys out there, always showing originality + musicality