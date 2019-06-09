Beach of Love 2019

Party mit Format:B, Township Rebellion und Philipp Werner

Hip Island Hafenstraße 17, 74076 Heilbronn

Line Up:

Matthias Tanzmann (Moon Harbour / Circoloco)Oliver Schories (SoSo)Superflu (Monaberry)Format:B (Formatik, Berlin)Township Rebellion (Stil vor Talent, Pforzheim)Philipp Werner (Bass am Sonntag/Stuttgart)

