This Winter, Stuttgart Players showcases the 'tale as old as time,''Beauty and the Beast Jr.!" A group of 20 students, together with their director, Mrs. Elaine Sepani, specialize in producing iconic musical theater plays for families and young children. As part of a Performing Arts program, the children exhibit their theatrical performance and design skills in drama, singing, set/props, lighting, and costumes. It is with joy that they can present their final projects in the distinguished Filharmonie Filderstadt.
Filharmonie Filderstadt Tübinger Straße 40, 70794 Filderstadt
