Berliner Doom was formed 2018 as a Grind Core Duo in Berlin by Boris and Daniel. Soon after that the band turned a trio by opening up to a more gender-open set up by establishing a female singer and female themes into the music and the lyrics. After the release of the last Album “Wer das hört ist doom” the band hooked up with the French singer Claire Roy in Februay 2024 to further influence the bands sound.

Coming from Rennes, the capital of Rock in France, Claire ́s artistic approach is inspired by bands like Rendez-vous, Les Clopes, Deux, and the british Post-Punk scene. So after she crossed paths with Berliner Doom, she gave the sound of BD a new twist into the fileds of darkwave, midtempo pop.

Claire hasn’t been part in a band since ages, but she made the move and contributed to the record her fragile and bright lyrics, which shine bright as light from the waves of dark once in a while

Boris Guschlbauer is the main composer of BD. He has already been part in countless punk and grindbands since he was a teenager. At the age of 15 he played his first gig.

He also travelled half of the world specially the Himalaya mountains and so his is responsible to short cut the melodies of Berliner Doom ino this unique late 80ties/ early ninties guitar sound.

Daniel WTO, the drummer, is mostly taking care of the record and the production things of BD. His musical influences range form punk, hardcore, to electro, hiphop and drumandbass, as you notice on the record the drums are strongly influenced by drumloops and drummachines, more then on speedup punk patterns.

Also enagaged is producer, guitarist and studio engineer Marten Thielges.

He is producing and mixing the songs and is responsible to make the final arrangements He also contributed the synth lines. Currently he runs a studio in Berlin und Stuttgart.