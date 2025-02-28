The Bi-2 band is thrilled to announce the start of its new world concert tour “All The Best”, named after the Bi-2’s recent release. The band will play the set of its greatest hits of all time in an updated sound - some of these versions can be heard on the “All The Best Vol. 1” album released in February. “All The Best Vol. 1” contains evergreens that Bi-2 fans are always await, re-recorded with the original arrangements but using new cutting-edge technologies. These smash hits will be performed on tour exactly as they appear on the album, spiced up with the pure emotions of the live show. In a word, Bi-2 at its best! The previous “Hallelujah World Tour” rolled for a year and a half. With more than 30 countries visited and more than 60 gigs played, it was a huge success by all means. As the new tour is about to start, the band members are excited to visit new countries, play in new cities and meet new wonderful people. With so much news, the band’s basics like faith in love, energy drive, and true passion for rock’n’roll remain unchanged.